JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 13,259 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Universal worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $58.09 on Monday. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $672.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $129,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.