JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 36,036 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.74% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 53,137 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. G.Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

ACBI opened at $26.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $533.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

