JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of ACVA opened at $34.92 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

