JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $880.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

