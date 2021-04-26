JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 249.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of FARO Technologies worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $89.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.45 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.