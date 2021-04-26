JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAC opened at $26.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 448.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

