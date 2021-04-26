JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 267.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,824,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,316. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

