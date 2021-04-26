JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.10% of United Insurance worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UIHC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $265.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

