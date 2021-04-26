JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,952 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $109.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.10. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $111.99.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

