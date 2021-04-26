JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 212,529 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 232.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.63% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $529.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

