JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,855 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.56% of Citi Trends worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Citi Trends by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTRN opened at $108.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $109.42.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRN shares. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

