JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 40,441 Shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.49% of CRH Medical worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 95,475 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. CRH Medical Co. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. CRH Medical had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRH Medical Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRHM. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

