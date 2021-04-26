JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 6,194 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Balchem worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Balchem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $124.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

