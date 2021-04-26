JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 91,002 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 462.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of MacroGenics worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

MGNX stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The business had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

