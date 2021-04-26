JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of IGM opened at $385.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.48. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $232.75 and a one year high of $390.51.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

