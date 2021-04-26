JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of ChemoCentryx worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 36.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 31.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 42.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of CCXI opened at $45.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -68.51 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,243,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,626 shares of company stock worth $4,851,610. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

