JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Standex International worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Standex International by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $242,996.70. Insiders have sold a total of 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $97.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

