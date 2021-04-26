JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 448,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,435 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

SAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 191.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

