JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 226,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 47,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $2,828,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $3,891,000.

TQQQ opened at $109.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $111.99.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

