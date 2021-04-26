JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 198.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of DMC Global worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

In other DMC Global news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a P/E ratio of -128.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

