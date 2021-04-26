JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Ellington Financial worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 63,597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 97,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61,765 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,793 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

NYSE:EFC opened at $18.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $795.96 million, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

