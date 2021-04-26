JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.38 Million Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.21% of Sientra worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The business had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIEN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

