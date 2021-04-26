JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of CarGurus worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after buying an additional 517,945 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,376 shares of company stock worth $588,005 over the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

