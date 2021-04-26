JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.49 Million Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 290.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,540 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,797 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 97,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,923,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SYBT opened at $51.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.37%.

SYBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $48,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,825.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.