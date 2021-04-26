JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

