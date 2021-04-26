JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.54 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 267.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,316 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

ELF stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

