JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,202 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

CLNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.