JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,885,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 846.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 656.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $185.45 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.06.

