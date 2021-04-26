JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.62 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of AXS opened at $54.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

