JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 887.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.78% of Regional Management worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE RM opened at $38.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $418.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

