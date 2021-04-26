JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,551 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.80 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

