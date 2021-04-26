JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 215,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after buying an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW opened at $181.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.58. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $102.56 and a 52 week high of $181.80.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

