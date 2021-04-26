JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,154,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares during the period.

VAW stock opened at $181.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.58. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $102.56 and a 52 week high of $181.80.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

