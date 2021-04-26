JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.75% of Farmers National Banc worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 134,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $469.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

