JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,094 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.75% of Farmers National Banc worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

FMNB opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $469.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

