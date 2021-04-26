JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.05% of EZCORP worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in EZCORP by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EZCORP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $281.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.48. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

