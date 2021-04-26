JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,880,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $385.21 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.75 and a fifty-two week high of $390.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.48.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

