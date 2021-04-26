JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.56% of Universal Insurance worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $434.39 million, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $273.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

