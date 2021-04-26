JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $323,826.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,312 shares of company stock valued at $928,620 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $148.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.05. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

