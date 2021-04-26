JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 560.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Zynex worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,141 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 275,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $563.95 million, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

