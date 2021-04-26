JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of SEMR opened at $16.60 on Monday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

