JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Alamos Gold worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.98.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

