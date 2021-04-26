JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

