JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 11,376 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $44.18 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.