JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 13,259 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Universal worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Universal by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Universal by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UVV opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $672.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

