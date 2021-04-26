JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 163,460 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 560.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of Zynex worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 83,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zynex by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,021 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zynex by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $16.18 on Monday. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

