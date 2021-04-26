JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 173,650 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of ProPetro worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

PUMP stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

