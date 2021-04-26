JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 28,280 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 249.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of FARO Technologies worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FARO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $89.00 on Monday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.45 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

