JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 50,793 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 207.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of German American Bancorp worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in German American Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $223,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714 in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

