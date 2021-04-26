JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 186,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of 17 Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE YQ opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

